Lawsuit filed, second caregiver charged with sharing nude videos of memory care patients in South Barrington, Illinois

A second employee has been charged with sharing nude videos of patients at Encore Memory Care in South Barrington, Illinois. Meanwhile, the family of one of the victims has filed a lawsuit.

In September, 25-year-old Madison Russo pleaded not guilty to 20 charges of disseminating unlawful videos without consent and videotaping a person's intimate parts.

Last week, another employee, 46-year-old Shannon Juarez, was charged with unauthorized videotaping, disseminating unlawful videos without consent, and unauthorized video recording.

A lawsuit filed by Kristen Fisher, the widow of Bernard Fisher, a 73-year-old man with Parkinson's disease, claims Russo recorded him while fully nude while he was fully nude and lying in bed, and sharing the videos with coworkers in a Snapchat group called "Traitors and Besties."

According to the lawsuit, because of his Parkinson's, Bernard Fisher could not speak up or defend himself. He died just five days after his widow learned about the video recordings.

The lawsuit claims Russo and Juarez also shared videos of other Encore patients with their coworkers.

Two workers reported the alleged videos to the facility director in June, who then called police, law enforcement said.

The facility has fired six employees, including Russo.