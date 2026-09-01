Former South Barrington caregiver pleads not guilty to taking nude videos of memory care patients

A former caregiver in South Barrington, Illinois, pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from allegedly taking naked Snapchat videos of memory care patients.

Madison Russo, 25, of Bartlett faces 20 charges, including multiple felonies for disseminating unlawful videos without consent and videotaping a person's intimate parts, police said.

South Barrington Police said three residents at the memory care facility were allegedly videotaped nude on April 29. One resident, Bernard "Skip" Fisher, 73, was recorded naked in bed while two other residents were recorded in the shower and sitting on a toilet wearing only socks, according to police.

Police allege Russo recorded the videos on Snapchat and shared them with other Encore employees in a group chat. Two workers reported the alleged videos to the facility director in June, who then called police, law enforcement said.

The facility has fired six employees, including Russo.