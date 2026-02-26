Memorial services for Rev. Jesse Jackson begin Thursday

A series of memorial services will begin on Thursday to honor the late Rev. Jesse Jackson.

A procession began Thursday morning from the Leak & Sons funeral home, at 7838 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. The procession headed for Rainbow PUSH Headquarters, at 930 E. 50th St., where the late Rev. Jackson will lie in repose for the next two days.

The procession will head north on Cottage Grove Avenue from Leak & Sons three and a half miles north to 51st Street. At that point, cars will turn onto Drexel Boulevard, then 50th Street.

Road closures for the procession have been in effect since at 5:30 a.m. and include the north and southbound lanes of Drexel Boulevard between Hyde Park Boulevard and 49th Street. Meanwhile, 50th Street is closed between Drexel and Ellis avenues.

The closures will remain in effect until 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

Jackson's adult children spoke last week after the passing of their father. They said the Civil Rights icon was rooted in the community, a tireless advocate for change and equality, and had an unwavering belief in justice, but also insisted they call him dad.

Resting in power at Rainbow PUSH

Founded in the early 1970s as Operation PUSH, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition grew from a local organizing effort into a national platform for civil rights, economic justice, and political mobilization. From the very building where Jackson will lie in repose, he led voter registration drives, advocated for corporate accountability, and pushed for greater access to education and employment opportunities.

It was also from Rainbow PUSH that Jackson helped expand the idea of a rainbow coalition — uniting people across race, class, and political lines around shared economic interests.

Jackson's political campaigns in 1984 and 1988 were organized through PUSH network, proving that a civil rights organization could also become a national political force.

For many in Chicago, weekly gatherings at Rainbow PUSH became a forum where local concerns met national attention.

"For generations, children and adults will hear the words, 'Keep hope alive,' hear the words, 'I am somebody,'" said the Rev. Michael Pfleger of Chicago's St. Sabina Church. "He took the phrase keep hope alive and made it tangible."

Doors were to open at Rainbow PUSH at 10 a.m., and organizers expect a steady stream of people throughout the day.

For decades, Rainbow PUSH Headquarters amplified Rev. Jackson's voice. It now becomes a place for reflection for a movement that stretched far beyond the walls of the physical building.

Honors for Rev. Jackson planned for South Carolina and Washington, D.C.

The Jackson family said they shared him with the world and in return, the world became a part of their extended family. This is evident too in what will unfold over the next week.

After a couple of days here in Chicago, there will be services held for Jackson in South Carolina and Washington, D.C. before his funeral will take place back in Chicago at the end of next week.

The Jackson family wanted to make sure their patriarch, a native of Greenville, South Carolina, returned to his roots on the East Coast.

Jackson played football at Sterling High School in Greenville, and famously protested library segregation with a group known as the Greenville Eight.

Jackson's loved ones made a formal request to South Carolina lawmakers that he lie in repose at the state capitol in Columbia. That request was granted Monday, March 2, with a private, then public service — including a wreath-laying — planned at the statehouse rotunda.

A church service is scheduled for that evening in West Columbia, South Carolina.

Details have not yet been released on how Rev. Jackson will be honored in Washington, D.C.

Rev. Jesse Jackson funeral and celebration of life services schedule

Thursday, Feb. 26 and Friday, Feb. 27: Lying in State at Rainbow PUSH Coalition, 930 E. 50th St., Chicago, 10 a.m.

Sunday, March 1 – Thursday, March 5: Travel dates for formal services in South Carolina and Washington, D.C.

Friday, March 6: The People's Celebration at House of Hope, 752 E. 114th St., Chicago Doors Open: 9 a.m., service: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 7: Private Homegoing Celebration at Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Limited capacity.

A spokesperson for the Jackson family said they will share additional details and information for public registration to attend services soon. They will also share a livestream of the services for the public.

The family asks that all flowers and condolence cards be sent to:

Leak & Sons Funeral Home

7838 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Chicago, IL 60619