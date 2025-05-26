Millions to pack roads, airports amid Memorial Day travel, possibly breaking nearly 20-year record

Roads and airports will be busier as people head home from Memorial Day weekend.

Airlines are seeing a 5% increase in air travel, up from last year. They project that the surge will go through tomorrow, marking the official start to the busy travel season.

At Midway Airport, officials expect the highest volume of travelers to arrive on Monday.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said travelers may see longer wait times at security checkpoints due to the influx of travelers and the new REAL ID requirements.

Those hitting the road are reminded that about ten different kinds of IDs are still accepted.

The CDA said travelers heading to the airport by car should also be aware of ongoing construction on the Kennedy. Outbound reversible express lanes are closed, forcing all traffic bound for O'Hare into local lanes.

Delays during peak hours can make traveling from downtown Chicago to O'Hare almost two hours. Using the CTA or Metra is strongly encouraged.

TSA leaders described what airports will look like as the busy travel season begins.

"Every weekend, you're going to see elevated travel volumes. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, give yourself extra time, especially those first flights of the day 5 to 8 a.m. that's kind of our rush hour here," spokesperson Jessica Mayle said.

Over two million people are also expected to travel by car through Illinois.

The good news is that gas prices should be lower than last year.

It's expected that this Memorial Day will hit a nearly 20-year high. The record 2.2 million travelers was set in 2005.