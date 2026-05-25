Crowds pack Chicago lakefront for Memorial Day amid concerns about summer violence

Chicago's lakefront is officially open for the summer season, with thousands heading to the beaches this Memorial Day.

At many North Side beaches, it got so crowded, police had to turn people away, closing the northbound exit ramps on DuSable Lake Shore Drive from Montrose Avenue to Hollywood Avenue in the mid-afternoon on Monday as parking lots filled to capacity.

But as families celebrate the unofficial start of summer, city leaders and community groups are also confronting another reality – concerns about violence during one of the city's busiest beach days.

Many families said they're keeping a watchful eye after several violent shootings across Chicago this weekend.

For almost a decade, Ruthie Redmond Fields and her family have set up camp on Memorial Day on 31st Street Beach.

"This is what Chicago should be. It should be open and accessible to everyone," Fields said.

But as she and hundreds of other beachgoers filled the sand along Lake Michigan, the weekend was top of mind, as community organizations worked to prevent violence.

"I've always felt safe here, even though … in the past it's been a few some hiccups here and there, but other than that, I feel safe," Fields said.

Junior Vasquez and his family of co-workers said they were officially "defrosting" at 31st Street Beach on Monday after a long Chicago winter.

"We're enjoying the weather. You know, we've been hibernating for so long with those cold winters," he said.

A lifelong Chicagoan, Vasquez said he's aware of but not concerned watching the large crowds on the beach every year

"Everybody's on the same page. You know, we're all here to have fun, keep a smile going," he said.

Memorial Day weekend began with gun violence, with several large teen gatherings and multiple violent incidents across the city overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Last year, 24 people were shot in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend, at least four of them fatally, but that's actually a drop from the 40 to 50 people shot in each of the three years prior.

So far this weekend, at least 22 people have been shot in Chicago. So far, none of the shootings have been fatal.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said he wants to see the violence moving in a positive direction.

"We're going to continue to hold people accountable when they act outside of the parameters of what the law provides," he said.

City officials said additional police officers, lifeguards, emergency crews, and outreach teams have been deployed citywide to watch big crowds this holiday weekend.

At 31st Street Beach, there was a small police presence, with just a few officers monitoring the crowds throughout the afternoon.

Fields said she plans to stay at the beach until it closes Monday night, planning for peace to round out the holiday.

"As long as there's no chaos, as long as there's nobody bothering or harassing other people, it's always a good thing for me. I've always had a good time here," she said. "My family, that's all I need."

Police said officers and community outreach teams will remain on extended patrols through Monday night.

City leaders also are urging residents to report suspicious activity and reminding parents to monitor teens attending large gatherings downtown and along the lakefront.