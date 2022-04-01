Man, 61, killed by hit-and-run driver in Melrose Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 61-year-old man from Stone Park was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in west suburban Melrose Park.

Witnesses told police they saw a dark SUV fleeing the scene after hitting the victim around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Mannheim Road and James Place, according to Melrose Park spokesman Gary Mack.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and has been identified as Alfonso Parra, of Stone Park, according to Mack.

Mannheim Road is expected to be closed near James Place for a couple more hours as police investigate.