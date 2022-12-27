Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is worth $565M - second highest jackpot this year

CHICAGO (CBS) – A lot of players were let down when someone won one of the biggest Mega Millions jackpots in history a few months ago. However, tonight's drawing would make a potential winner the second-highest-paid player this year.

Tonight's drawing is worth $565 million. Not only is it the second-highest jackpot for the game this year, but it's also the sixth in the game's history, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The previous prize we mentioned was worth $1.34 billion and was won with a single ticket purchase at the Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. Nine other Illinois players have also won prizes of $1 million or more with Mega Millions this year.

The game is played every Tuesday and Friday night with the next drawing taking place at 10 p.m.