Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is worth $565M - second highest jackpot this year

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A lot of players were let down when someone won one of the biggest Mega Millions jackpots in history a few months ago. However, tonight's drawing would make a potential winner the second-highest-paid player this year.

Tonight's drawing is worth $565 million. Not only is it the second-highest jackpot for the game this year, but it's also the sixth in the game's history, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The previous prize we mentioned was worth $1.34 billion and was won with a single ticket purchase at the Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. Nine other Illinois players have also won prizes of $1 million or more with Mega Millions this year.

The game is played every Tuesday and Friday night with the next drawing taking place at 10 p.m.

First published on December 27, 2022 / 1:27 PM

