"Medical emergency" on tracks halts CTA Blue Line in downtown Chicago

CTA Blue Line service has been halted in the downtown area after what was described as a medical emergency on the tracks.

The Chicago Transit Authority said just before 9 a.m., Blue Line service was suspended between UIC-Halsted on the West Side/Eisenhower Expressway branch and Grand Avenue on the northwest branch to O'Hare International Airport.

A medical emergency near the Washington Street station was the cause.

The entirety of the Blue Line in the Loop was affected. Shuttle buses were pressed into service.

Further information about the medical emergency on the tracks was not immediately available.

CHECK: CTA updates