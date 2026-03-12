"Medical emergency" halts CTA Yellow Line service for hours between Chicago and Skokie

Service on the CTA Yellow Line was suspended for several hours Thursday afternoon due to what the Chicago Transit Authority called a medical emergency.

The Yellow Line runs only from the Howard terminal in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood to the Dempster-Skokie terminal at 5005 Dempster St. in Skokie, with a stop at Oakton Street in Skokie in between.

Service was halted around 12:20 p.m. to a medical emergency on the tracks in Skokie near the Niles Center Road crossing.

Information from the CTA did not confirm reports that a person was hit by a train, but firefighters loaded one person onto a stretcher and rushed them to an ambulance. Firefighters also used ladders to get passengers off a halted train.

Normal service had resumed by 5 p.m.

