Mechanical issue causes small plane to make emergency landing in Bartlett, Illinois, fire official says

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Bartlett, Illinois, on Saturday morning.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. in a field in the northwest corner of West Bartlett Road and Naperville Road.

Bartlett Fire Chief William Gabrenya said the pilot told responders that he was coming into Schaumburg Airport when he experienced a mechanical issue and had to make the landing.

The pilot also told the responders he only had about 20 seconds to make a decision, so he saw the field and landed the plane there.

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Bartlett, Illinois, on Saturday morning due to a mechanical issue. Bartlett Fire Department

Both the pilot and co-pilot were evaluated by responders. No injuries were reported.

The fire chief said both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were contacted.

In the meantime, the aircraft was taken out of the field and to a nearby fire station, where it will sit pending investigation, before being retrieved.