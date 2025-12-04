Measles vaccine rates up 3% in Chicago Public Schools, back to vital 95% mark

The newest measles vaccination numbers released by Chicago Public Schools shows immunizations are finally moving in the right direction.

The number of CPS students vaccinated against measles has been declining for years, but this newest data shows the numbers ticking back up. About 3% more students are now covered.

"It's really important for us to vaccinate our kids against measles to prevent the disease and lifelong illness," said Dr. Payal Adhikari, Northwestern Children's Practice.

Doctors say 95% is the magic number when it comes to the target vaccination rate for preventing a measles outbreak in a community, signifying herd immunity.

The newest CPS data shows students are now back at the 95% mark.

"It's super significant. Especially when we are teetering on that 95% line," Adhikari said.

More than 20 years ago, measles was declared officially eradicated in the United States. But falling vaccination rates since then have powered outbreaks across the nation. Kindergarten vaccination rates fell below the threshold for herd immunity across the countries, driving national concerns about a measles resurgence.

In 2024, vaccinations were dropping in CPS and some schools had rates so low, health leaders publicly shared their concerns.

"We work extremely closely with CPS," said Dr. Brian Borah, Chicago Department of Public health medical director for vaccine preventable disease surveillance. "I'm really thankful and glad the numbers are improving but of course that doesn't mean our work has stopped."

As these new numbers are released, the Centers for Disease Control is meeting to discuss childhood vaccine schedules, recommendations and possible changes. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has been openly skeptical of the measles vaccine.

Health officials in Chicago have a singular, simple message for parents: vaccines work, are safe and are important.

"We're a city that protects each other. We believe in science," Borah said.

"The science has proven over and over again they're safe and they're effective," said Adhikari.

Click here to see the latest data on measles from the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Full statement from the Illinois Department of Public Health

"Over this past year, IDPH has launched several initiatives to bolster vaccination rates, especially for measles. In Spring 2025, as measles cases were rising in the US and Illinois saw its own measles cases, we launched a mobile vaccine service, analyzed and shared school level vaccine coverage and guidance, and created several public facing dashboards, including a prediction tool for measles outbreaks in schools. Now, pursuant to Executive Order 2025-04 and the newly signed Public Act 104-0439, IDPH teams are actively working on increasing vaccine communication and access in partnership with the Governor's Office, Immunization Advisory Council, Statewide Vaccine Access Initiative, local health departments, medical specialty societies, and communities statewide."