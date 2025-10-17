Measles case reported in Lake County, Indiana

A case of measles was reported in Indiana, according to the Lake County Health Department.

Lake County health officials confirmed the case was in an unvaccinated child. The health department confirmed the child is recovering and is being monitored by healthcare providers.

Health officials are currently working to identify and notify individuals who may have been exposed.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through coughing, sneezing, and close contact. It can linger in the a

Back in April, Indiana health officials reported six measles cases, and the health department confirmed they were connected.

The Lake County Health Department released the following steps for residents to take:

Stay up to date on all vaccines: The MMR vaccine is safe, effective, and offers strong protection against measles. If you or your children are not vaccinated or are unsure of your status, contact your healthcare provider or the health department.

The MMR vaccine is safe, effective, and offers strong protection against measles. If you or your children are not vaccinated or are unsure of your status, contact your healthcare provider or the health department. Watch for symptoms: If you develop fever, cough, red eyes, or a rash, especially if you or your child is unvaccinated, stay home and call your healthcare provider right away.

If you develop fever, cough, red eyes, or a rash, especially if you or your child is unvaccinated, stay home and call your healthcare provider right away. Protect infants and vulnerable individuals: Community-wide immunity is key to protecting those who cannot be vaccinated, including babies and people with weakened immune systems.

Officials said measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through coughing, sneezing, and close contact. It can linger in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has left the area