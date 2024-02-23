Case of measles confirmed in Northwest Indiana, first in state since 2019

Case of measles confirmed in Northwest Indiana, first in state since 2019

Case of measles confirmed in Northwest Indiana, first in state since 2019

CHICAGO (CBS) – Health officials said one confirmed case of measles was detected in Northwest Indiana earlier this month.

The Indiana Department of Health said the Indiana resident sought medical care last week at three Chicago hospitals while contagious from Feb. 11 through Feb. 16. Officials did not identify which specific hospitals.

While cases of measles are exceedingly rare in Chicago because of the high vaccination coverage, the virus is highly contagious and can be dangerous to those who are unvaccinated, especially babies and young children.

The Chicago Department of Public Health said the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine (MMR) is extremely effective at preventing measles and "remains by far the best protection against measles for people of all ages."

Indiana health officials said the confirmed case is from Lake County, Indiana. It's the first case in Indiana since 2019.

In Cook County last year, four cases of measles were detected, the first since 2019. Health officials have said it was a concerning trend because more schools are falling below the federal threshold for herd immunity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sets 95% as the target level to achieve herd immunity. That is the percentage of vaccinated students necessary per school to protect those who aren't immunized from getting the disease.