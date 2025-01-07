McHenry County woman charged in deadly September hit-and-run in Island Lake

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) — A woman was charged in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a 24-year-old man in Island Lake, Illinois, last year, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Christine S. Eilers, 50, was arrested on Monday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and failure to comply or report a crash involving death.

The sheriff's office said on Sept. 27, just before 11 p.m., authorities responded to a crash in the 4300 block of Roberts Road for a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. The driver did not stop after the crash.

The victim, identified as Austin Stanek, 24, of Island Lake, Illinois, was taken to Advocate Good Shepard Hospital in Barrington, where he died.

A four-month investigation into the crash by the Major Crash Investigation Unit led to the vehicle being found inside a garage in Lakemoor, Illinois. Deputies later identified the suspected driver as Eilers, who was arrested on Monday without incident.

She remains in custody at the McHenry County Jail until her court appearance on Tuesday.