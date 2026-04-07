McHenry, Illinois, man accused of secretly recording men in restrooms

A man from the northwest Chicago suburb of McHenry was facing felony charges Tuesday after police said he secretly recorded people in men's restrooms.

On March 1, police in Sycamore, Illinois, were called to a grocery store in the 500 block of Peace Road in the DeKalb County city, after reports that a man had recorded another man in the restroom.

The suspect had left by the time police got there, but the caller took a picture of the man and the car he was driving, Sycamore police said.

Police identified the suspect as Jerardo Hernandez Alonzo, 20, of McHenry. Police said in an interview at his home, Hernandez Alonzo confessed.

Police took Hernandez Alonzo's cellphone and had it forensically searched. They found similar recordings from a different bathroom more than a year ago.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hernandez Alonzo on March 24, and he turned himself in to police.

He was charged with one count of unauthorized video recording, and was released with a notice to appear in court.