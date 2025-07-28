Watch CBS News
2 teens killed, 1 injured in crash in McHenry, Illinois

Two teenagers are dead and another person is seriously injured after a crash in McHenry, Illinois. 

Police said an Audi was driving south on Richmond Road when it collided with a black Nissan at the intersection of Richmond and McCullom Lake roads around 12:30 a.m. The cars also hit an unoccupied and parked Toyota Echo in the 1800 Block of Richmond Road.  

The 18-year-old man driving the Audi was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with serious injuries.  

The two occupants in the Nissan, a 19-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the McHenry County Coroner's Office.  

The intersection has reopened. 

McHenry police are investigating the cause of the crash.

