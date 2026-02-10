McHenry County horse stable owner charged with sexually abusing teen employee

A far north suburban horse stable owner is in custody, charged with sexually abusing a teen girl when she worked for him, officials said.

Raymond Krussell, 52, of far north suburban Richmond, Illinois, faces four felony charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, criminal sexual assault, distribution of harmful material to a minor and grooming.

The McHenry County State's Attorney's Office said the McHenry County Sheriff's Department was initially contacted by a woman, now 18, who said Krussell sexually abused her starting when she was 15 while she worked at the stable.

The victim told police she first met Krussell as a child while taking riding lessons. When she got older, she started working for Krussell in exchange for her stable expenses, prosecutors said. That's when the victim told police he started to groom her, sending her sexually explicit images in text messages.

Prosecutors said the victim told police that when she was 16 and 17 years old, he began sexually assaulting her at least once a week.

Krussell was charged Friday and appeared in court for a detention hearing Monday, when he was ordered held in custody as he awaits trial. He is due back in court Wednesday.

The investigation remains open and ongoing, McHenry County officials said, and if any members of the public have information about these allegations or any similar incident, they are asked to contact their local police department or the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.