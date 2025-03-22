Family of slain 3-year-old Chicago boy shares free Happy Meals with other children in his honor

"McDonald's with Mekhi" honors 3-year-old boy shot and killed in 2020

A sweet tradition is carrying on the memory of 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed in 2020, while also helping other young victims of gun violence.

Kids and volunteers gathered at the Rauner Family YMCA on Saturday for the 5th annual "McDonald's with Mekhi."

Mekhi James was shot and killed in June 2020 while riding home with his stepfather to enjoy a Happy Meal.

Every year since, on his birthday, his family buys Happy Meals to share with other children in his memory.

This year, the organizers of McDonald's with Mekhi also honored 17 other children who have been victims of gun violence.