Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson attending mayoral forum at Chicago Temple Building Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – As Chicago gets closer to deciding who will become the next mayor, another mayoral forum wants to help voters choose.

More than 40 women's groups are coming together to host Saturday's debate.

Both Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas will face questions on topics ranging from reproductive rights to racial and economic justice.

The forum will be at 2 p.m. at the Chicago Temple Building in the Loop.

Tickets are free. However, if you'd like to attend you'll need to reserve a seat ahead of time.