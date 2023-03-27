Mayoral candidates to speak at Pilsen forum, preparing for debate Tuesday

Mayoral candidates to speak at Pilsen forum, preparing for debates

Mayoral candidates to speak at Pilsen forum, preparing for debates

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The runoff election is now just over a week away and both candidates are are in the final sprint, trying to earn your vote.

Monday afternoon, both candidates will be on hand for a forum in Pilsen focused on the environment and questions residents have about pollution in their neighborhoods.

Before that, Paul Vallas will visit with a group of labor unions in the West Loop.

Brandon Johnson will speak alongside Reverend Jesse Jackson at a City Club of Chicago lunch event, before stopping by several businesses.

This comes after both candidates earned some big-name endorsements over the weekend. Reverend Al Sharpton for Brandon Johnson and Senator Dick Durbin for Paul Vallas.

The candidates will have a coin flip Monday to see who will speak first during a mayoral debate Tuesday.

CBS 2's Irika Sargent will host alongside WVNO's Rufus Williams and Danielle Sanders from the Chicago News Weekly for Tuesday's debate at 6 p.m.

You can stream it live on all of our platforms or watch on CBS 2.

Early voting is currently underway for the mayoral runoff elections. Election day is April 4.