Sen. Dick Durbin endorses Paul Vallas for Chicago mayor

CHICAGO (CBS) – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is throwing his support behind Paul Vallas in the race for Chicago mayor, the campaign announced Sunday.

The endorsement happened at a press conference before the Hellenic Heritage Parade in Greektown, and just nine days before the runoff elections.

"Paul Vallas is a lifelong Democrat whom I have worked with for many years. He is a thoughtful leader who can strengthen Chicago's economy and create jobs. He will be a mayor for all of Chicago and will move the city forward," Durbin said in a statement. "With his focus on safer neighborhoods, improved schools, and economic growth, I am proud to stand with Paul, and urge all Chicagoans to support his election on April 4."

Durbin joins former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, former Congressman Bobby Rush, and former Education Secretary Arne Duncan along with others who are backing Vallas in the race for mayor.

Early voting is currently underway for the mayoral runoff elections. Election day is April 4.