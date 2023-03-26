Early voting totals ahead of April 4 Chicago runoff elections

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago runoff elections are just nine days away and thousands of people have made up their minds about which candidate they want as the next mayor of Chicago.

More than 68,000 people have voted early. About 62,000 of those ballots were cast in person. The other 6,100 Chicagoans voted by mail.

This Tuesday, CBS 2 Chicago - along with our partners, the Business Leadership Council, Chicago Urban League, the National Association of Black Journalists Chicago, and WVON - will host a debate with Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas.

Our own Irika Sargent will be joined by WVON's Rufus Williams and Danielle Sanders from the Chicago News Weekly to ask the questions.

It starts at 6 p.m. and you can also stream it, live, on all of our platforms, or watch it on CBS 2.