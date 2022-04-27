Mayor Lightfoot rolls out plans to help with city's water issue costing Chicagoans thousands

CHICAGO (CBS) -- From gas to water -- the mayor also rolled out two plans aimed at addressing the city's water problems.

The goal, it appears, is to provide more accurate billing by the city's water department. However, when we asked the mayor for details on the ordinances, we were told she wasn't available for questions.

CBS 2's Chris Tye reported how the plans will take the guessing out of your bills.

One of the proposals bans water shutoffs – the other deals with putting more water meters in Chicago homes.

More meters is supposed to mean more accountability and less guessing – the same guessing that's left Chicagoans paying thousands for water they never used.

Over four years -- the CBS 2 Investigators have profiled dozens of Chicagoans who were billed thousands of dollars for water they either couldn't or didn't use, or were billed using a guesstimation of use that was way off.

One way to cut down on guesstimates is adding meters -- and today:

"Ladies and gentlemen at the request of the department of water management..."

The department of water management, presented by Mayor Lightfoot, proposed a change to the city's municipal code.

"Amending the municipal code to est a voluntary water meter installation program."

Stop the tape.

That speed-read -- of a water meter installation program was stopped cold as council members delayed any green light by a month or so -- in city hall talk it was "sent to rules" for more debate -- as at least one member of council felt it's not ready.

What is the program?

First off – it's paid for by the city. It's actually been around for three years.

It has the water department Installed up to 25,000 meters a year city-wide.

The city says it's more accurate and usually cheaper. If it's not for seven years -- a promise that the meter rate you pay won't be higher than the non-meter rate you've been paying.

Today's plan would've made it into the city code.

What the program doesn't tackle -- the guesstimation game that continues to flow for thousands citywide whose bills are based on numbers of faucets and the like.

While true, more meters mean fewer will be forced to play that game.

The game of transparency remains murky as requests to talk to the mayor and water department today about what this means and what the goal is – were shut down.

The mayor hasn't had traditional media availability in over a week. Unable to answer questions on water, gas cards, and a whole host of topics bubbling up at city hall.



