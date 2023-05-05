Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot dodges migrant questions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The number of migrants coming to Chicago is growing each day.

CBS 2 wanted to know what's the city's plan to deal with the massive influx of asylum seekers. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot tried to ask Mayor Lori Lightfoot about the city's plan.

CBS 2 tried hard to get that answer.

"Parks greatly improve our quality of life and they are important valued spaces, that bring numerous benefits to communities," Lightfoot said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the ribbon cutting for the new Chicago Park District headquarters and 17 acre park, located in Brighton Park. CBS 2 was among the news outlets to ask about the city's plan to accommodate the massive influx of asylum-seekers, coming into the city. CBS 2 told her spokesperson our intention that led to evasion.

The Chicago Park District security blocked CBS 2 from trying to get close to the mayor after waiting on a sidewalk to speak to her, watching her go into the building. Another member of the park district told CBS 2 could stand where we were to wait.

This happened after leaving one side of the building to go to the other side, after the mayor's security detail sped away to go to the parking lot on the opposite side of the building to pick the mayor up there.

CBS 2 went around the side of the new park district headquarters two times back-and-forth, just trying ask the mayor a question about her plan for the asylum-seekers, coming to the city.

Off-camera, CBS 2 asked Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO, Rosa Escareño to comment about the migrant situation. She said the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) is in charge of the plan and to ask OEMC about the situation.

In a statement, the city said it's preparing for an expected influx of new arrivals and are working with city departments to handle the situation. A police source tells CBS 2 as of Thursday night, there were 288 asylum seekers at police districts across the city.

Several dozen more migrants arrived at O'Hare on Friday.