Mayor Johnson says talks with Jerry Reinsdorf about possible new White Sox stadium were 'positive'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson on Wednesday called the proposal to build a new stadium for the White Sox in the South Loop "positive."

The mayor met with White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf a few weeks ago to talk about the potential move from Guaranteed Rate Field, 333 W. 35th St., to a long-undeveloped 62-acre parcel of land near Roosevelt Road and Clark Street.

The land has been dubbed "The 78" for, the land's potential to become the city's 78th official community area.

"My conversation with Jerry was very positive," Mayor Johnson said Wednesday. "One of the things that I did appreciate in their presentation is that what they're considering – it's the way new stadiums should and could look."

The mayor continued to say he and Reinsdorf have not gotten into all the details regarding the proposed new stadium – and he hopes there will be more conversations in the future.

Sources first told CBS 2 last week that the Sox are talking with developer Related Midwest about possibly building a new ballpark in "The 78."

Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), whose ward includes the site of "The 78" project, met with the developers of the project this past Friday. She then issued a statement saying she thinks a new White Sox stadium can be "a positive anchor for the new 78 community."

"However, as this is extremely early in its process, there are a number of concerns that must be addressed," Dowell said.

The alderwoman specifically pointed to the impact a new White Sox ballpark would have on the area, questions about security, noise pollution, and quality of life issues in the community.

"I look forward to involving my constituents, City council colleagues and the Mayor's office as we work through these challenges and bring the 78 Development to life," she said.

The White Sox first confirmed a possible move from Guaranteed Rate last summer. However, the team has not released any specifics to the public.

The White Sox remain under lease at Guaranteed Rate Field through the 2029 season. The ballpark was completed in 1991, and was financed by the state, after owner Jerry Reinsdorf had threatened to move the team to the Tampa Bay Area in Florida. The state-run Illinois Sports Facilities Authority