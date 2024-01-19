Ald. Pat Dowell meets with developers on possibility of new White Sox ballpark in South Loop

Developers and alderwoman meet on possible new White Sox stadium in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) on Friday met with developers of a megaproject in the South Loop to discuss the possibility of a new stadium being built for the White Sox.

Earlier this week, sources told CBS 2 the team is talking with developer Related Midwest about possibly building a new ballpark in the 62-acre parcel of land near Roosevelt and Clark dubbed "The 78" for the land's potential to become the city's 78th official community area.

Dowell, whose ward includes the site of "The 78" project, issued a statement after meeting with the developers on Friday, saying she thinks a new White Sox stadium can be "a positive anchor for the new 78 community."

"However, as this is extremely early in its process, there are a number of concerns that must be addressed," Dowell said.

The alderwoman specifically pointed to the impact a new White Sox ballpark would have on the area, questions about security, noise pollution, and quality of life issues in the community.

"I look forward to involving my constituents, City council colleagues and the Mayor's office as we work through these challenges and bring the 78 Development to life," she said.

Related Midwest has not responded to requests for comment on a possible White Sox stadium being included in "The 78" project.

The White Sox first confirmed a possible move from Guaranteed Rate last summer. However, the team has not released any specifics.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf issued a joint statement on Thursday, saying they both met "to discuss the historic partnership between the team and Chicago and the team's ideas for remaining competitive in Chicago in perpetuity."

Neither the mayor nor the White Sox mentioned any specific plans for a new stadium.

The White Sox remain under lease at Guaranteed Rate Field through the 2029 season. The ballpark was completed in 1991, and was financed by the state, after owner Jerry Reinsdorf had threatened to move the team to Tampa, Florida. The state-run Illinois Sports Facilities Authority owns Guaranteed Rate Field.