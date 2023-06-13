Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Johnson encourages those entering CPS Teacher Residency Program

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Mayor Johnson encourages participants in CPS Teacher Residency Program
Mayor Johnson encourages participants in CPS Teacher Residency Program 00:41

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson offered some encouraging words to future Chicago Public Schools educators on Monday.

"I know that our public school system and our district is in an incredible moment right now," the mayor said. "We have a unique opportunity to transform the lives of young people for generations to come."

This year marks the sixth year for the Chicago Public Schools Teacher Residency Program.

It provides the opportunity for people wanting a new career – or workers in classroom support roles – who want to become full-time teachers.

Starting next school year, there will be 156 resident teachers leading their own classrooms.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 10:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.