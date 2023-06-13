Mayor Johnson encourages those entering CPS Teacher Residency Program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson offered some encouraging words to future Chicago Public Schools educators on Monday.

"I know that our public school system and our district is in an incredible moment right now," the mayor said. "We have a unique opportunity to transform the lives of young people for generations to come."

This year marks the sixth year for the Chicago Public Schools Teacher Residency Program.

It provides the opportunity for people wanting a new career – or workers in classroom support roles – who want to become full-time teachers.

Starting next school year, there will be 156 resident teachers leading their own classrooms.