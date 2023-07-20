Watch CBS News
Mayor Brandon Johnson joining community roundtable to discuss city budget

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mayor Brandon Johnson is joining a community roundtable to talk about the city budget.

The mayor and members of city departments and other agencies will answer questions and listen to feedback Thursday night at Kennedy King College from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

If you can't attend tonight's meeting, there's one more at Truman College on Saturday morning.

