Mayor Brandon Johnson joining community roundtable to discuss city budget
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mayor Brandon Johnson is joining a community roundtable to talk about the city budget.
The mayor and members of city departments and other agencies will answer questions and listen to feedback Thursday night at Kennedy King College from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
If you can't attend tonight's meeting, there's one more at Truman College on Saturday morning.
