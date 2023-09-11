Mayor Johnson, Chicago Fire Department mark solemn anniversary of 9/11
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago leaders took a moment Monday morning to pause in honor of those killed 22 years ago during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Mayor Brandon Johnson joined the Chicago Fire Department downtown at the Engine 42 firehouse for a moment of silence, followed by a bell ringing of 5-5-5-5 - New York's code for a fallen firefighter.
Chicago firefighters saluted as elected officials – including the mayor and several aldermen – put their hands over their hearts.
The event honors the first responders who ran towards danger with no thought of their own safety.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.