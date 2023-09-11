Watch CBS News
Mayor Johnson, Chicago Fire Department mark solemn anniversary of 9/11

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago leaders took a moment Monday morning to pause in honor of those killed 22 years ago during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Mayor Brandon Johnson joined the Chicago Fire Department downtown at the Engine 42 firehouse for a moment of silence, followed by a bell ringing of 5-5-5-5 - New York's code for a fallen firefighter.

Chicago firefighters saluted as elected officials – including the mayor and several aldermen – put their hands over their hearts.

The event honors the first responders who ran towards danger with no thought of their own safety.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 10:04 AM

