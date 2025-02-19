Mayor Brandon Johnson's $830 million bond issue facing pushback from some aldermen

Mayor Brandon Johnson's plan to issue $830 million in bonds to fund various infrastructure projects – scheduled for a final vote by the Chicago City Council on Wednesday – is facing pushback from some aldermen, especially with the threat of federal funding cuts.

The total cost for the mayor's borrowing plan would be about $2 billion, in part because the city would make only interest payments until 2045, when it would start making principal payments.

The mayor's bond plan has sparked intense debate over its potential long-term impact on the citys finances, in particular after recent credit downgrades.

The $830 million bond issuance would pay for various capital projects, including road and bridge projects, renovations to city buildings, replacing city vehicles, new street lights and traffic signals, replacing lead service lines, and aldermanic "menu" projects in each ward.

But some aldermen have said the mayor's office should reduce the size of the borrowing plan, or restructure it to start paying off the principal sooner, especially when the federal government is threatening to reduce funding.

Ald. Bill Conway (34th) wrote an opinion piece in the Chicago Tribune last week calling the mayor's borrowing plan "reckless," and saying it should be "more responsibly structured" given the city's recent credit downgrades and the threat of federal funding cuts.

The mayor's finance team has said if the borrowing plan is altered to make principal payments sooner, the city would have to increase taxes to pay for it. They also said if the bond issue is reduced, the cost for delaying some infrastructure projects would be higher in the long run.

Any two members of the City Council could use a parliamentary maneuver on Wednesday to delay a final vote on the mayor's plan, without having to give a reason.