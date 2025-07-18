Cavaliers guard, Hickory Hills native Max Strus held annual summer camp at Stagg High School

A Hickory Hills native is making a difference in his hometown and beyond.

Local basketball star Max Strus visited his old stomping grounds this week.

The Cavaliers guard hosted his annual summer camp at his alma mater, Stagg High School. Hundreds of second through eighth graders got to spend quality time with the former Charger, who prioritizes giving back.

It's been a fun and successful week at Stagg High School, with more than 400 campers attending the fourth annual Max Strus Basketball Camp.

"Being able to have this camp in our community and give back is something we look forward to and talk about all year," he said.

Giving back through the camp has been a big focus for Max the past three years.

Over $100,000 has been donated to The Andrew Weishar Foundation in that time, whose goal is to ease the financial burden of families battling cancer.

"Well obviously, the Weishar family is near and dear to my heart known Nick and the family since I was 10, 12 years old so always want to help them always want to be a part of it," Strus said.

But Strus hasn't stopped there. In January, he started a new nonprofit.

The Max Strus Family Foundation has already donated $100,000 in seven months to programs in Miami, Cleveland, and Chicago—cities the DePaul alum has played in during a pro career that began in Hickory Hills.

"The support is always unreal from the hometown. Even when I'm playing during the season, I always know my community has my back. To come home every summer and to really feel the love and to see the same kids over and over again, the same families we're all kind of building our own community within," he said.

Being at Stagg High School brings back memories for Max, with the camps being a bit of a full-circle moment for him, too.

"Every time I walk in here, I just remember the times that I had coming in the gym going to Stagg basketball camp and enjoying those times with my friends. Now to be able to put on my own camp and run it with my family is truly nothing short of special," he said.

On the court, Max has been working to make something special happen in Cleveland.

In two years as a starter for the Cavs, he's been a part of teams that have made back-to-back conference semifinal appearances.

"We definitely have a chip on our shoulder, which is good. You go through failures go through adversity it's just about how you bounce back last season didn't end as we wanted it to I think we have a talented team that could do some special things," he said.

It turns out that one of Max's new teammates with Chicago ties has already found a way to make an appearance at his camp.

"Lonzo is like a main focal point of this camp. I feel like it's been two days so far and there's Lonzo Ball jersey's everywhere. I'm super happy to be able to play with him pass first point guard who can ask for anything better than that as a shooter so super happy to get to know him and for him to be a part of our team," he said.

Any team Max plays for will be well-supported in Hickory Hills.

The Max Strus Family Foundation donated $50,000 to the Andrew Weishar Foundation this year. His foundation aims to support programs with a focus on mental health advocacy, cancer support, education, and youth sports.