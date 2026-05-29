2 boys airlifted to hospital after incident in water at Matthiessen State Park school field trip

Two boys were airlifted to the hospital after one of them inhaled water while roughhousing at Matthiessen State Park during a school field trip on Friday.

Illinois Conservation Police said, around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to an incident at the park, and found one boy unconscious. Matthiessen State Park is located about 90 miles southwest of Chicago, near Starved Rock State Park.

Police said two boys, ages 11 and 12, had been roughhousing in the water during a school field trip, when one of them inhaled water and lost consciousness.

Someone was performing CPR on the boy who had lost consciousness when police arrived.

The boy was revived and both boys were breathing and alert when they were airlifted to a hospital in Peoria, although both showed signs of shock, police said.

The boys' injuries were not life-threatening.