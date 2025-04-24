Watch CBS News
Man arrested for groping 4 girls in downtown Park Ridge, Illinois

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
A man has been arrested in Nebraska for groping several girls last summer in Park Ridge, Illinois.

Park Ridge police said 40-year-old Matthew Cameron, of Niles, Illinois, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery.

Cameron is accused of approaching four girls between the ages of 12 and 14 in downtown Park Ridge and grabbed their buttocks between Aug. 23 and Sept. 5, 2024.

Surveillance video helped police identify Cameron, but detectives learned he had fled the state, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On April 11, the U.S. Marshal's fugitive task force and Nebraska state police located Cameron's car at a rest stop on Interstate 80, and took him into custody.

Cameron waived extradition on Tuesday, and was brought back to Park Ridge to face charges.

At his first court appearance on Wednesday, he was released on electronic monitoring, and ordered not to have any contact with any witnesses in the case. He also was ordered to stay away from downtown Park Ridge.

Cameron is due back in court in Skokie on May 5.

