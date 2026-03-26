Two more women accuse Massage Envy therapists in Park Ridge of sexual assault

Two more women have filed lawsuits against Massage Envy, accusing the company of failing to protect them against sexual assaults by two of their therapists.

The latest women who came forward said they don't want to be identified, but hope these cases prevent what they say happened to them from happening to anyone else.

Meantime, an Illinois state lawmaker is renewing efforts to put more protections in place in the industry.

In October, Lisa Plourde was the first to come forward to accuse a therapist at the Massage Envy location in Park Ridge of sexually assaulting her.

"It definitely was inappropriate touching," she said.

According to her lawsuit, a massage therapist "placed his genitalia on each of her hands for 10 to 15 seconds."

The therapist, Johnny Campbell, was convicted on battery charges in Plourde's case earlier this month. Police have not explained why he wasn't charged with sexual assault.

Now Campbell has been named in a new lawsuit with similar allegations. A second therapist from the same location has been named in a third lawsuit. In addition to the two therapists, the lawsuits also name Massage Envy and their business manager as defendants.

"There's similarities in what happened, like the physical assaults themselves," attorney Ervin Nevitt said.

Nevitt represents all three women, and said he believes them speaking out makes a difference.

"That effectuates change. So, making things safer and changing how companies like Massage Envy go about things is the ultimate goal," he said.

The first case was reported to police in March of 2025.

But a spokesperson for The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, which licenses massage therapists, confirmed they didn't get involved until January of 2026, temporarily suspending Campbell's license as they continue to review.

The department said it also is reviewing Campbell's conviction, and "will take any additional disciplinary action authorized under the Massage Therapy Practice Act as appropriate."

The state hasn't taken any disciplinary action against the second therapist named in the lawsuits.

"The way IDFPR works is, you get your initial background check, and then after that we rely on people to call in and self-report," said Illinois state Rep. Tom Weber (R-Lake Villa)

Weber first pushed for stricter regulations in Illinois in 2023, when a series of reports from CBS News Chicago exposed the state wasn't automatically barring massage license applicants with criminal histories. Those reports revealed lapses in communication between the state agencies taking criminal complaints and the agency maintaining those licenses.

Weber has no firsthand knowledge of this case.

"That a conviction of an assault on a woman would not immediately remove someone's license is shocking and appalling," he said.

Weber introduced bills years ago that would have ensured the state's licensing office has all records of felony convictions and require a worker, like a state licensed massage therapist, to undergo the same checks and reviews other health care workers would. They're protections he's still working to get into place.

"We need to implement the same background checks and the same requirements for these individuals as we do someone that's literally a [certified nursing assistant] or a maintenance person at a nursing home," Weber said.

There have been 19 massage therapists disciplined by the state since 2024.

Massage Envy has not responded to requests for a response to the allegations in the lawsuits.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation's full statement is below:

The Department takes allegations involving public harm seriously and acts within the authority provided under Illinois law to protect the public. Under Illinois law (225 ILCS 57/45(c-5), the Department cannot take action with a chaperone order based solely on an allegation or arrest. The issuance of a chaperone order requires verified notice from a prosecuting attorney that a licensee has been charged with a qualifying criminal offense. These actions must follow established statutory processes to ensure due process.

Once the Department confirmed the relevant facts through its investigation, a chaperone order was issued on January 13, 2026. That order required Mr. Campell to cease practice until he submitted a compliance plan approved by the Department, which if approved, would limit any future practice to circumstances in which a chaperone is present during all client interactions. The order also required submission of the compliance plan within five business days and compliance with random inspections and audits.

When Mr. Campbell failed to provide a compliance plan that met the requirements of that order, the Department took further action to restrict his practice. On January 23, 2026, the Department issued a temporary suspension of his license which remains in effect today.

On March 18, 2026, Mr. Campbell was found guilty of misdemeanor battery, and the Department is reviewing that conviction and will take any additional disciplinary action authorized under the Massage Therapy Practice Act as appropriate.

In response to your additional questions, under Illinois law, a criminal charge is required for the Department to issue a chaperone order. The Department may pursue discipline including reprimand, probation, suspension, revocation, or fines based upon the facts of a case after a full and complete investigation has occurred. Chaperone orders are not passive restrictions. Licensees are required to submit a compliance plan for Department approval before resuming any practices, and any permitted practice is limited to circumstances in which a chaperone is present during all client interactions. The Department monitors compliance through inspections and audits.

State law limits what the Department may disclose regarding complaints or investigations. Information collected in the course of an investigation is confidential unless and until it results in formal disciplinary action. Accordingly, the Department cannot comment on whether or how many complaints have been previously received, or the nature of any such complaints.

The Department does not provide an average timeline for investigations or disciplinary action. Each case is fact specific and depends on when information is received, the nature of the allegations, and the procedural steps required under law. Matters involving allegations of more serious harm or misconduct often require coordination with external entities and careful review before action can be taken.

The filing of a civil case may not on its own trigger a disciplinary action by the Department. However, information from civil or criminal proceeding may be reviewed and considered part of an investigation where appropriate. (ex. 225 ILCS 57/45(a)(2))