Mass shootings in America by the numbers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After at least 19 children and at least two adults were killed in a shooting massacre at Robb Elementary School in Texas, CBS Chicago took a deeper dive into the data regarding mass shootings in America.

Here are some of our findings, including that Illinois has had the most people killed and injured in mass shootings of any state since Sept. 29, 2018, and Chicago has had the most people killed and injured in mass shootings of any city during the same time.

Largest Mass Shootings In U.S. (Sept. 29, 2018 - May 24, 2022) - By City

Google Flourish

Deadliest Mass Shootings in U.S. (Sept. 29, 2018 - May 24, 2022) -- By City

Google Flourish

States With Most Mass Shootings - Most Killed & Injured by State (Sept. 29, 2018 thru May 24, 2020)

Cities With Most Mass Shootings - Most Killed & Injured by City (Sept 29, 2018 - May 24, 2020)

