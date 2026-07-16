5 wounded in mass shooting on South Side of Chicago
Up to five people were wounded in a mass shooting Thursday night on the South Side of Chicago.
The shooting happened near the intersection of 51st and Calumet, on the cusp of the Bronzeville and Washington Park neighborhoods.
Two victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and two were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. The fifth victim's condition is unknown.
Police have not said what led to the gunfire.