"Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing" reaches last day at Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

Sunday was the last chance for visitors to see the "Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing" exhibition at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry.

The exhibit gives people a chance to see the history of Spider-Man.

from his first comic book appearance all the way through the latest Spider-Man TV, movie, and video games.

Created by artist Steve Ditko and writer Stan Lee, Spider-Man first appeared in "Amazing Fantasy #15" in 1962. This comic, which is on display at the Griffin MSI, tells the familiar story of high school student Peter Parker getting bitten by a radioactive spider during a science experiment.

Parker fails to prevent the murder of his gentle uncle Ben from being murdered by a burglar, and becomes determined to use the powers bestowed by the spider's bite as a superhero, Spider-Man.

Also on display are film props and costumes and life-size statues of Miles Morales — who supplanted Parker in a reimagining of "Spider-Man" — as well as Ghost-Spider, also known as Gwen Stacy — and Spider-Man himself in costume.

The Spider-Man exhibit is set up in two galleries on the main floor of the Griffin MSI — one in the space typically used for traveling exhibitions next to the Blue Stairwell and between Extreme Ice and the Science Storms hall, the other in the former General Motors Motorama/Wheels of Change space near the Yellow Stairwell and the Transportation Gallery.