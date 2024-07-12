$5,000 reward offered to find killer of 16-year-old Marvel White on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A non-profit is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy last month in West Englewood.

"Purpose over Pain," an organization of parents who have lost children to gun violence, is putting up the money to solve the murder of Marvel White, who died June 22 in Ogden Park, near 65th and Racine.

The non-profit group also plans to canvass the West Englewood neighborhood on Friday and hand out flyers announcing the reward.

Police have said White got into an argument with someone at Ogden Park on June 22 when the other person pulled out a gun and started shooting.

White was shot multiple times and later died at the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital.