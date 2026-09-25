Chicana musician Martha Gonzalez headlines one-night return of Boleros De Noche at Harris Theater

Boleros De Noche, an acclaimed Los Angeles-based musical series, is back in Chicago for the second time and is being headlined by a Grammy-winning Chicana musician.

Martha Gonzalez is a singer-songwriter and percussionists for the Grammy winning band Quetzal, as well as an activist, feminist music theorist and Associate Professor in the Intercollegiate Department of Chicana/o Latina/o Studies at Scripps/Claremont College. She will be accompanied by Venezuelan pianist Marco Antonio Godoy in her performance.

Also on the bill is Trio Voz Bohemia, an LA-based trio romantic who are rooted in traditions of bolero and ranchera music.

Gonzalez spoke with CBS News Chicago about the experience of Boleros De Noche, what it's like to rehearse for this kind of performance, and what it means to her to participate in the event as a Mexican American. She also spoke about how special the series is to her and her family.

We also asked whether she has a favorite place to eat when she's in Chicago and she let us in on a gem in Pilsen she loves.

"A Night of Romance and Rhythm" is at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance on the northern edge of Millennium Park a 8 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.