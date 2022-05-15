Watch CBS News
Mars Wrigley recalls several gummy candies after customer complaints

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago-based company is recalling several of its products.

Mars Wrigley U.S. is voluntarily recalling several gummy candies including Skittles, Starburst, and Lifesavers saying there could be a thin metal strand inside the candies -- or loose in the bags.

The recall comes after customer complaints.

The company says if you have questions to visit www.mars.com.

Mars Wrigley says it's not aware of any illnesses or injuries caused by the metal strands. 

