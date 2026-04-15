Law enforcement honored for capturing double homicide suspect in Markham, Illinois

An emotional reunion for a suburban family who lost a loved one to gun violence.

City leaders in Markham honored the police officers who tracked down the accused killer.

Standing outside Markham City Hall, the family of 27-year-old Diamond Harvey gathered.

The past year has been difficult for Harvey's parents, siblings, and great uncle. Harvey, along with Jamari Stigler, was shot to death while sitting in a car in March 2025.

"I really think the city of Markham took the responsibility to go the extra mile, something you don't see very often," said Harvey's uncle, Al Bailey.

Less than 72 hours after the murder, dash cam video shows Markham PD and members of the south suburban major crimes task force doing a pit move and zeroing in on this white SUV inside, hiding in the back seat, the man they say committed the double murder.

Terrell Fox was arrested in Markham by task force members, the same officers from various Southland communities that Markham chose to honor.

"They not only solved the case, but they also called us and checked up on us. They went beyond the call of duty," said Harvey's mother, Quiana Bailey.

Which is why the victim's family wanted to be there as the city council took the time to say "thank you" to its officers and task force members.

"That usually doesn't happen. In my memory, I can't think of any other town that's done this, and I've been in police work since 1978," said Chief Jack Genius.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force consists of officers from various departments who step up whenever a south suburban community has a major crime. For Markham, the double homicides were the only murders in all of 2025.

"When I have those guys and girls by my side, I have the full confidence that we have a very good chance to bringing closure and justice to whatever may happen," Detective Jeff York said.

And there's something special about seeing the victim's family in the room when honors are bestowed.

"This shows that there's still faith that the police department cares for people, and we will be that voice for those who can't speak," said Detective Joe Crement.

The roar of applause from a grieving mother, not to mention a hug and handshake, has a deeper meaning.

"It means the world to me. I want them to feel our love and gratitude tonight."

And the officers embraced that love.