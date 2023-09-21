Watch CBS News
Robbery suspect barricaded in home in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A gunman suspected in a robbery in southwest suburban Summit was barricaded inside a home Thursday afternoon in south suburban Markham, sources confirmed to CBS 2 News.

The suspect was holed up inside a home near 162nd and Ashland in Markham. A SWAT team from the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force was on the scene. 

Details on the robbery were not immediately available.

Markham residents have been advised to avoid an area bounded by Wood Street, Park Avenue, 160th Street, and 163rd Street. THat area has been blocked off as a safety precaution.

This is a developing story.

First published on September 21, 2023 / 1:46 PM

