Man convicted in fatal hit-and-run walks out of Wisconsin minimum-security prison
Oshkosh police are asking for the public's help finding a man who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Monday evening. He was convicted of hit-and-run involving death, as well as strangulation and suffocation, police said.
Mario A. Hernandez, 39, was seen walking out of the Winnebago Correctional Center at 4200 Sherman Road at 7:17 p.m., police said. The minimum-security facility is run by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Police were notified of the escape at about 8:37 p.m., roughly 80 minutes later. Police did not say why there was a gap between the two times.
Hernandez was originally convicted of hit-and-run involving death, intimidating a victim, and strangulation and suffocation with a domestic abuse surcharge, police said. Police did not say when or where he was convicted or how long his sentence is.
Police describe Hernandez as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 165 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light gray beanie-style hat, dark shoes, a green zip-up jacket and dark jeans.
He is known to have ties to Milwaukee, Appleton and the Village of Hartland, police said.
As of a news release issued at 11:15 p.m. Monday, police had not reported finding him.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700.