Oshkosh police are asking for the public's help finding a man who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Monday evening. He was convicted of hit-and-run involving death, as well as strangulation and suffocation, police said.

Mario A. Hernandez, 39, was seen walking out of the Winnebago Correctional Center at 4200 Sherman Road at 7:17 p.m., police said. The minimum-security facility is run by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Police were notified of the escape at about 8:37 p.m., roughly 80 minutes later. Police did not say why there was a gap between the two times.

Hernandez was originally convicted of hit-and-run involving death, intimidating a victim, and strangulation and suffocation with a domestic abuse surcharge, police said. Police did not say when or where he was convicted or how long his sentence is.

Oshkosh police are searching for Mario A. Hernandez, 39, who was seen leaving the Winnebago Correctional Center Monday evening. Oshkosh Police Department

Police describe Hernandez as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 165 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light gray beanie-style hat, dark shoes, a green zip-up jacket and dark jeans.

He is known to have ties to Milwaukee, Appleton and the Village of Hartland, police said.

As of a news release issued at 11:15 p.m. Monday, police had not reported finding him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700.