Marie Saavedra competes in Dancing With Chicago Celebrities tonight; raising money in fight for breast cancer

CBS 2's Marie Saavedra competes in Dancing With Chicago Celebrities tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's almost time to dance!

Tonight, our Marie Saavedra represents CBS 2 in Dancing With Chicago Celebrities.

Two months of hard work built up to this!

Marie says it went by quickly and says, "beyond learning the beautiful art of ballroom dance, this has all been about fighting breast cancer."

As she's been nailing down her routine, so many generous viewers donated to team Marie's fundraising effort.

If you would like to donate you still have time to give. Follow the link here

First published on March 10, 2023 / 6:18 AM

