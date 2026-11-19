A holiday-themed Mariah Carey pop-up bar opened on Thursday in Chicago.

"Mariah Carey's Holiday Bar" at Experience 868 is located at 868 N. Franklin St. in River North.

General admission tickets start at around $25.

The bar opening in honor of the singer deemed the "Queen of Christmas" will feature photo ops, holiday music, and you can even write a letter to Carey. Of course, Carey's famous version of the song "All I Want for Christmas" will be playing for guests to enjoy.

You can buy tickets on the bar's website.