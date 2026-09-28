Mariachi Herencia de México to perform National Anthem at Soldier Field for Bears-Eagles game Monday night

History will be made at Soldier Field on Monday night when Grammy-nominated band Mariachi Herencia de México will become the first mariachi band to perform the National Anthem at the stadium.

"That is going to be so beautiful and meaningful, and that is really going to bring down the house, too. It's so special to have them here," said Chicago native singer and actor Sandra Delgado, who also will be performing at Soldier Field on Monday night.

It's part of the Bears' annual Latino Heritage Month celebration, featuring Latino-inspired entertainment, storytelling, and fan activations all around the stadium.

Delgado will be singing one of her original songs during the halftime show.

"It's actually a journey through Latinidad from the homelands to sweet home Chicago, so there really is a musical journey that's happening, starting with the African drums through salsa, through cumbia. It's a really special presentation," she said. "I'm so excited as Chi-town girl to be here. This is like bucket list to be able to sing for 62,000 people tonight."

Festivities also include live music and a wearable flag giveaway.

Admunsen High School student Alison Segarra and Dundee-Crown High School student Alejandro Gonzalez will serve as the Bears' 2026 Latino Heritage Month Youth Leaders, and will serve as honorary team captains at midfield during the pregame coin toss.

Kickoff of Monday night's game against the Eagles is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.