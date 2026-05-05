Watch CBS News
Local News

"The Good Place" actor, comedian Marc Evan Jackson bringing improv show to Chicago

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

"The Good Place" actor and comedian Marc Evan Jackson will perform in Chicago next Saturday alongside some of the best improvisers in Hollywood.

Jackson is part of Bluebird Improv, which is going on tour. They will stop at Chicago's Studebaker Theater on May 16 at 7:30 p.m.

The actor will be performing with improvisers Joe Canale, Brad Morris, Matt Walsh, and Stephnie Weir. Most of the performers got their start at Second City in Chicago. 

Jackson said it's a promised evening of entertainment and "we have nothing planned." 

"Then of course all of our training, especially from Chicago, kicks in," Jackson said. 

Tickets start at $40 on the Studebaker Theater's website

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue