"The Good Place" actor, comedian Marc Evan Jackson bringing improv show to Chicago

"The Good Place" actor and comedian Marc Evan Jackson will perform in Chicago next Saturday alongside some of the best improvisers in Hollywood.

Jackson is part of Bluebird Improv, which is going on tour. They will stop at Chicago's Studebaker Theater on May 16 at 7:30 p.m.

The actor will be performing with improvisers Joe Canale, Brad Morris, Matt Walsh, and Stephnie Weir. Most of the performers got their start at Second City in Chicago.

Jackson said it's a promised evening of entertainment and "we have nothing planned."

"Then of course all of our training, especially from Chicago, kicks in," Jackson said.

Tickets start at $40 on the Studebaker Theater's website.