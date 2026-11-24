A woman from Maple Park, Illinois, beat lung cancer thanks to an early screening from Northwestern Medicine.

Cathy Hartmann, 62, farms corn, soybeans, and wheat and raises hogs with her husband. She never smoked, but she signed up for a study that used a CT scan to screen for lung cancer — having found out about the effort through a neighbor whose lung cancer was found unexpectedly during a proactive heart calcium scan.

The proactive screening came through the Lung Health Center at the Northwestern Medicine Canning Thoracic Institute. Hartmann was not showing symptoms, and she was shocked when stage 1 lung cancer was discovered.

"Not too many people get that opportunity to have something that's given to you for free: 'Let's have this free look. Oh, we found cancer. Let's get rid of it, and you can just move on to your normal life, because it's gone,'" said Hartmann. "So it's remarkable."

Hartmann underwent robotic surgery to remove the cancer in her right lung. She is now cancer-free.

Northwestern said lung cancer is America's deadliest cancer, and added that patients often do not experience symptoms until the cancer has advanced.