Maple Leafs rally past Blackhawks 3-2 at Scotiabank Arena

Dakota Joshua batted in a rebound with 3:01 left, just 8 seconds after Auston Matthews tied it, and the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied past the Chicago Blackhawks for a 3-2 win on Tuesday night.

Third-period goals by Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Matthews, and Joshua erased Toronto's two-goal deficit and completed a wild comeback.

Joseph Woll made 23 saves, and the Maple Leafs earned just their second victory this season after trailing after two periods.

Wyatt Kaiser and Jason Dickinson, short-handed, staked Chicago to a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Spencer Knight stopped 24 shots in the loss.

The Blackhawks were without third-year center Connor Bedard, who was placed on injured reserve Monday for at least two weeks because of an upper-body injury. Bedard has a team-high 19 goals and 25 assists in 31 games.

Without Bedard, Chicago focused on the basics of the game, breaking up Toronto's passes, getting bodies in front of Woll, and shooting through traffic. Teuvo Teravainen had a goal disallowed with 8:33 left in the first after a video replay ruled there was goaltender interference.

