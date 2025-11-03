Watch CBS News
Man's body pulled from South Branch of Chicago River

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

A death investigation was under way Monday morning after a body was pulled from the South Branch of the Chicago River.

At 12:18 a.m., the Chicago Police Marine Unit was called to the South Branch at Halsted Street, where they recovered the body of a 25-year-old man from the water.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Further details were not immediately released.

The South Branch of the Chicago River divides the Pilsen and Bridgeport communities in that area.

